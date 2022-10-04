Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6,799.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,566 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $20,262,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.