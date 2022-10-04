Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.56 on Tuesday, reaching $282.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

