Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6,049.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,828,563 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 7.17% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $92,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 275,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.