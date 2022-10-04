Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Myriam Madden Buys 1,500 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £4,785 ($5,781.78).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IAT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 325 ($3.93). 16,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,601. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.27 million and a PE ratio of 481.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

About Invesco Asia Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.