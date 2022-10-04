Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Myriam Madden Buys 1,500 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £4,785 ($5,781.78).
Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of IAT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 325 ($3.93). 16,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,601. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.27 million and a PE ratio of 481.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.
About Invesco Asia Trust
