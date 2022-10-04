Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $396.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average of $426.12.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 232.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

