International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 324,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 432.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. 140,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

