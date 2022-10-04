Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$22.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.56.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.4116333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

