Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,159.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 1,510,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

