Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PODD stock traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.27. 308,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

