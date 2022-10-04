Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $16,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,000 shares in the company, valued at $960,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

