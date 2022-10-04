Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.95, for a total transaction of 14,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately 500,588.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLZE traded down 0.02 on Monday, reaching 4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.24 and a 200-day moving average of 7.03.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 20.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

About Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

