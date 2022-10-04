Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 34,809 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,788,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,734,605. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,588,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

