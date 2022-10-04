Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) CEO Acquires 16,129 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) CEO Abigail L. Jenkins bought 16,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $24,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GMDA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 867,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

