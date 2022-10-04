Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.91 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,130.00 ($76,314.69).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.67 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,660.00 ($81,580.42).

On Tuesday, August 16th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.33 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,300.00 ($93,216.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.04 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,390.00 ($91,181.82).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.24 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,440.00 ($92,615.38).

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.92 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,220.00 ($90,363.64).

On Friday, August 5th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.97 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,710.00 ($90,706.29).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.52 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,240.00 ($87,580.42).

On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.42 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,170.00 ($86,832.17).

On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.47 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,720.00 ($87,216.78).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,270.00 ($84,804.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

