Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.91 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,130.00 ($76,314.69).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.67 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,660.00 ($81,580.42).
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.33 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,300.00 ($93,216.78).
- On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.04 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,390.00 ($91,181.82).
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.24 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,440.00 ($92,615.38).
- On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.92 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,220.00 ($90,363.64).
- On Friday, August 5th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.97 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$129,710.00 ($90,706.29).
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.52 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,240.00 ($87,580.42).
- On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.42 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,170.00 ($86,832.17).
- On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.47 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,720.00 ($87,216.78).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,270.00 ($84,804.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
