Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the average daily volume of 1,467 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 686,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
