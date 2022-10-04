Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $20.18

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.18, but opened at $30.00. Inhibrx shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 97,047 shares.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 32.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

