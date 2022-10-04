ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.17. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 47,103 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

