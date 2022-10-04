Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of IRT opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 60.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.