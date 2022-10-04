Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of IRT opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 60.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.