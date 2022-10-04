iMe Lab Hits 24-Hour Volume of $179,875.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

