Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.60.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,120.15 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

