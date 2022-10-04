iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

iHuman Trading Up 2.3 %

IH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 3,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.21.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

