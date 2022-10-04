iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
iHuman Trading Up 2.3 %
IH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 3,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.21.
iHuman Company Profile
