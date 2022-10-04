Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0250

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,404,815 coins and its circulating supply is 59,941,290 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

