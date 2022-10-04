IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.