IAGON (IAG) Price Hits $0.0042

IAGON (IAG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One IAGON coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IAGON has a market cap of $465,566.96 and approximately $57,893.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IAGON Coin Profile

IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

IAGON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files.The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources.”

