HyperDAO (HDAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,578.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO was first traded on October 29th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems.“HDAO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

