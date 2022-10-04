HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 50.00 target price on the stock.
HydrogenPro ASA Price Performance
Shares of HYPRF stock opened at 3.73 on Friday. HydrogenPro ASA has a 12 month low of 3.73 and a 12 month high of 3.73.
About HydrogenPro ASA
