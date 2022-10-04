Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 6,339,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.