Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 454,366 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

