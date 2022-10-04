Hunting PLC (HTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hunting Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.