Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSSY. Baader Bank lowered Hugo Boss to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

