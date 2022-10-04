Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank downgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.