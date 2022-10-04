Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.