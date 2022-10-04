HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 48,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 186,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

