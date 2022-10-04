Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.98. 9,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

