Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Reduced by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $57,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

