HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

