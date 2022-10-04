Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,333. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

