Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners comprises approximately 4.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.35% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $80,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

