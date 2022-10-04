Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

IJR traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

