Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.33. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

