Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $39.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,544.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,557. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,622.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

