Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.