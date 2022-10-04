Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,347.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

