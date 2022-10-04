Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 301,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,588. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

