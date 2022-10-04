Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 209,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 514,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530,518. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

