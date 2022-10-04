High Performance Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 2% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

