HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.62

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 66179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.