Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

