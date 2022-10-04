Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

