Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 2.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 2.54% of Henry Schein worth $268,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. 6,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

